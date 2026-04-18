It was not women's reservation bill but was related to delimitation; that is why we opposed it: Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:00 IST
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It was not women's reservation bill but was related to delimitation; that is why we opposed it: Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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