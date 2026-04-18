Cabinet approves creation of Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of Rs 12,980 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:21 IST
Cabinet approves creation of Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of Rs 12,980 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Shooters Set Sights on Success at ISSF Combined Junior World Cup in Cairo
India Launches Mascot Design Contest for BWF World Championships 2026
Balancing Growth and Green: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for India 2047
India's Maritime Insurance Boost: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions
Vadhvan Port: Steering Towards India's 13th Major Port