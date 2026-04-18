Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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