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We will remove every obstacle in the path of women's reservation: Modi in his address to nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:16 IST
We will remove every obstacle in the path of women's reservation: Modi in his address to nation.
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  • India

We will remove every obstacle in the path of women's reservation: Modi in his address to nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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