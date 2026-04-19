This year's Bengal polls will be historic as people will end TMC's 'bhoy' (fear) and give mandate to BJP's 'bharosa' (trust): PM in Bankura.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
This year's Bengal polls will be historic as people will end TMC's 'bhoy' (fear) and give mandate to BJP's 'bharosa' (trust): PM in Bankura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- elections
- TMC
- BJP
- Prime Minister
- Bankura
- politics
- Bengal polls
- trust
- fear
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