TMC has not given anything else other than torture, loot, corruption; no work can be done without paying cut money to ruling party: PM.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC has not given anything else other than torture, loot, corruption; no work can be done without paying cut money to ruling party: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- PM
- corruption
- cut money
- Bengal
- governance
- loot
- torture
- politics
- India
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