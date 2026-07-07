Flavio Cobolli's Unexpected Homelessness at Wimbledon
Flavio Cobolli's triumph over Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon left him unexpectedly without accommodation. The Italian tennis star, after his impressive win, found himself homeless until his grandfather secured a place for him. This marks Cobolli's continued success in Grand Slams, after reaching the quarter-finals last year.
Italy's rising tennis star, Flavio Cobolli, found himself in an unexpected predicament at Wimbledon after a stunning win against the Australian Alex de Minaur.
The world number 10, at just 24, managed to turn a tense match into a dominating display but was left without a place to stay.
Fortunately, Cobolli's grandfather came to the rescue and secured accommodations thanks to a generous Italian family, allowing Cobolli to focus on his upcoming match against British wildcard Arthur Fery.