Flavio Cobolli's Unexpected Homelessness at Wimbledon

Italys Flavio Cobolli Will Need To Start Booking His Accommodation For Longer At Grand Slams If His Current Rate Of Progress Continues After Admitting His Win Over Alex De Minaur On Monday Left Him Temporarily Homeless The Yearold Turned What Was Expected To Be A Closely Fought Battle Into A Onesided Romp As He Outclassed The Australian Fifth Seed On A Blazing Court One To Set Up A Clash With British Wildcard Arthur Fery It Is The Second Year Running Cobolli Has Impressed At Wimbledon After Reaching His First Grand Slam Quarterfinal Last Year

Italy's rising tennis star, Flavio Cobolli, found himself in an unexpected predicament at Wimbledon after a stunning win against the Australian Alex de Minaur.

The world number 10, at just 24, managed to turn a tense match into a dominating display but was left without a place to stay.

Fortunately, Cobolli's grandfather came to the rescue and secured accommodations thanks to a generous Italian family, allowing Cobolli to focus on his upcoming match against British wildcard Arthur Fery.