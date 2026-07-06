Free State Police Warn Public against performing law enforcement functions

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has urged residents not to carry out policing duties or interfere with official law enforcement operations, warning that such actions are unlawful and could lead to criminal charges. The warning follows reports that certain individuals or groups may be planning to join or accompany police during compliance inspections and enforcement activities across the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SAPS stressed that policing functions such as compliance inspections, searches, arrests, seizures and other enforcement activities can only be carried out by authorised law enforcement officers acting within the Constitution and relevant legislation. The police warned members of the public against conducting inspections, demanding identification or documentation, questioning individuals or attempting to perform any law enforcement duties without legal authority. Such actions, SAPS said, may amount to criminal offences and could result in prosecution. The warning comes as police continue operational deployments across the province to maintain public safety and tackle criminal activity.

Peaceful protest remains protected under the law

SAPS reaffirmed that South Africans have the constitutional right to assemble, protest and express their views peacefully, provided these activities remain within the boundaries of the law. The police made it clear that these rights do not include exercising policing powers or interfering with official law enforcement operations. Officers said allowing unauthorised individuals to participate in enforcement activities could undermine lawful policing and public safety. The service also reiterated its commitment to enforcing the law fairly and impartially, without fear, favour or prejudice.

Public urged to report crime through official channels

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia warned that anyone found obstructing police officers, impersonating law enforcement officials or unlawfully carrying out policing functions would face decisive legal action.

SAPS encouraged residents to continue supporting crime prevention efforts by reporting suspected criminal activities through official reporting channels rather than taking enforcement into their own hands.

The police said effective cooperation between communities and law enforcement depends on the public providing information that helps investigations while allowing trained and authorised officers to perform their duties without interference.