Trump's Ultimatum: Deal or 'Finish the Job' with Iran

President Donald Trump Said On Monday The United States Would Either Reach A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job

On Monday, President Donald Trump reiterated his warning to Iran, saying the United States would pursue a deal or resort to military action to 'finish the job.' His statement follows the collapse of indirect talks and a 60-day ceasefire aimed at encouraging diplomacy after U.S. and Israeli strikes triggered conflict.

In comments from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the preference for a deal to avoid impacting millions of people, though he maintained readiness to dismantle Iran's infrastructure quickly. Responding, Iran's Security Council Secretary Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr dismissed Trump's rhetoric as delusional, urging dialogue based on mutual respect.

Amid these tensions, Iran remained resolute, with its populace exhibiting unity and defiance during the recent funeral of Supreme Leader Khamenei. The ceasefire was a U.S. initiative to prevent Iran's nuclear advancement, yet prospects for renewed diplomacy remain uncertain.