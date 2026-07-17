Haryana gets India's first hydrogen train as Modi launches ₹14,700 crore projects

Haryana has become the starting point for a new chapter in India's railway journey with the launch of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around ₹14,700 crore in Jind. The projects span railways, highways, healthcare and cultural infrastructure, marking one of the state's biggest infrastructure pushes in recent years.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister described Jind as a land deeply rooted in history, courage and spirituality while recalling his early visits to the city during his organisational work decades ago. He said the region's transformation reflects the pace of development witnessed across Haryana and added that the newly launched projects would give fresh momentum to the state's growth.

India's first hydrogen train begins its journey

The centrepiece of the event was the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train on the 90-kilometre Jind-Sonipat route. Calling it a landmark moment for Indian Railways, the Prime Minister said the train represents the future of clean transportation and places India among a small group of countries operating hydrogen-powered rail services.

He highlighted that the train has a 3,200-horsepower engine and ten coaches, making it more powerful and larger than many hydrogen trains currently operating elsewhere in the world. Designed by Indian engineers and built by domestic manufacturers, the smoke-free train was presented as a strong example of the country's growing technological capability under the Make in India initiative. The Prime Minister also noted that hydrogen rail systems require specialised infrastructure, creating opportunities for new industries and employment in the years ahead.

Major boost for roads, healthcare and connectivity

Alongside the railway milestone, the Prime Minister inaugurated several major connectivity projects, including sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Jind-Gohana National Highway and the Ambala-Kala Amb four-lane highway. He said improved transport networks would reduce travel time, strengthen industries, support tourism and help farmers and livestock owners reach larger markets more efficiently. Jind is now connected through five national highways, giving the district greater access to regional and national trade corridors.

The healthcare sector also received a significant boost with the dedication of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Medical College in Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyavan Medical College along with Rao Tularam Hospital in Narnaul. According to the Prime Minister, these institutions will expand medical education while making quality healthcare services more accessible for people across Haryana.

Sports, farming and heritage remain key priorities

The Prime Minister said discussions during his recent international visits included cooperation in sports development, athlete training and the wider sports industry, opening new opportunities for young athletes. He also spoke about India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, encouraging the country's sportspersons to prepare for global competition with confidence.

Highlighting support for farmers, he said Haryana has received substantial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, with farmers in Jind alone receiving more than ₹600 crore. He also announced the foundation stone for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra, describing it as an important step towards preserving India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that investments in agriculture, industry, transport and public services would strengthen Haryana's contribution to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.