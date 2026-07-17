PM Modi Boosts Punjab's Infrastructure with Rs 5,470 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for major rail and road projects in Punjab worth Rs 5,470 crore, reinforcing the Centre's commitment to regional development. Modi also introduced India's first hydrogen train and inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations, emphasizing enhanced connectivity and infrastructure resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:44 IST
PM Modi Boosts Punjab's Infrastructure with Rs 5,470 Crore Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the central government's dedication to Punjab's development, irrespective of the state's political landscape, by unveiling infrastructure initiatives valued at over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. The projects include the inauguration of 75 revamped railway stations and new train services, enhancing connectivity in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at a public event, Modi highlighted Jalandhar's developmental progress with key initiatives, including the launch of India's first hydrogen train and plans for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. Emphasizing the BJP-led NDA Government's unwavering support, he lauded Jalandhar residents for their participation in cleanliness drives and paid tribute to Sikh leader Sardar Teja Singh Samundri.

Modi criticized previous administrations for neglecting Indian Railways and underscored the current government's focus on enhancing infrastructure and citizen services. He marked the inauguration of essential rail lines like Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli and new highway projects, including key sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the achievement of opening 75 Amrit Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, signifying progress in railway modernization, with 1,300 stations slated for redevelopment.

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