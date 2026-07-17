PM Modi Boosts Punjab's Infrastructure with Rs 5,470 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the central government's dedication to Punjab's development, irrespective of the state's political landscape, by unveiling infrastructure initiatives valued at over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. The projects include the inauguration of 75 revamped railway stations and new train services, enhancing connectivity in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at a public event, Modi highlighted Jalandhar's developmental progress with key initiatives, including the launch of India's first hydrogen train and plans for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. Emphasizing the BJP-led NDA Government's unwavering support, he lauded Jalandhar residents for their participation in cleanliness drives and paid tribute to Sikh leader Sardar Teja Singh Samundri.

Modi criticized previous administrations for neglecting Indian Railways and underscored the current government's focus on enhancing infrastructure and citizen services. He marked the inauguration of essential rail lines like Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli and new highway projects, including key sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the achievement of opening 75 Amrit Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, signifying progress in railway modernization, with 1,300 stations slated for redevelopment.