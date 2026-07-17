India's Leap Forward: Inauguration of World's Most Powerful Hydrogen Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's first hydrogen-powered train, hailed as the world's most powerful, marking a major milestone in sustainable railway technology. Modi emphasized India's rapid progress in railway electrification and infrastructure, while highlighting international collaborations aimed at boosting sports initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:32 IST
India's Leap Forward: Inauguration of World's Most Powerful Hydrogen Train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India/X) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark advancement for Indian railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the nation's first hydrogen-powered train, asserting it to be the world's most powerful of its kind. The train, operating between Jind and Sonipat, underscores India's foray into clean, sustainable rail transportation, joining a select group of countries employing this cutting-edge technology.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Modi highlighted the rapid advancements of hydrogen-powered trains within the last eight years and emphasized India's leading role in this domain. According to him, the 3,200-horsepower train not only boasts exceptional power but also represents India's longest hydrogen-powered rail venture.

Highlighting India's unprecedented strides in railway electrification, Modi pointed out that nearly 99% of the nation's rail network has been electrified over the past 12 years. With the inauguration of key infrastructure projects in Haryana, including new expressways and highways, Modi envisions robust connectivity catalyzing regional development.

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