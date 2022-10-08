Left Menu

Isha Foundation erecting Lord Shiva bust in K'taka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ishafoundation)
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday unveiled the 'naga mantapa' here in its facility, which would also have a bust of 'Mahashiva Adiyogi.' Spread over 100 acres and nestled in the Nandi Hill range, the new facility would have the bust of Adiyogi like the one in Coimbatore. The statue would be unveiled on Makara Sankranti that falls on January 15, said Latha Krishnamohan of the Foundation to PTI. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar were present on the occasion.

