Isha Foundation erecting Lord Shiva bust in K'taka
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday unveiled the 'naga mantapa' here in its facility, which would also have a bust of 'Mahashiva Adiyogi.' Spread over 100 acres and nestled in the Nandi Hill range, the new facility would have the bust of Adiyogi like the one in Coimbatore. The statue would be unveiled on Makara Sankranti that falls on January 15, said Latha Krishnamohan of the Foundation to PTI. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma strike as Japan breeze past United States and more
We are living in constant fear of State: Kapil Sibal
Half of judiciary's problems will be solved if govt halts state-sponsored litigations: Ex-CJI
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma strike as Japan breeze past United States; Tennis-Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal and more
CBI raids 56 locations in 19 states and a UT in connection with two cases of circulation of child sexual abuse material: Officials.