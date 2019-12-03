Vice President launches 'Bharatiya Poshan Anthem'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday launched the "Bharatiya Poshan Anthem" which aims at taking the message of making India malnutrition free to all corners of the country.

The anthem has been penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Poshan Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2018 with an objective to make India malnutrition free by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)