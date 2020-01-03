Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unauthorised colonies have not been authorised, BJP betraying people of Delhi: AAP's Atishi Marlena

AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Friday said that the unauthorised colonies in the national capital have not been authorised and that the "BJP is betraying the people by claiming to give registries to 40 lakh people" living in these colonies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:24 IST
Unauthorised colonies have not been authorised, BJP betraying people of Delhi: AAP's Atishi Marlena
AAP leader Atishi Marlena talking to ANI in Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Friday said that the unauthorised colonies in the national capital have not been authorised and that the "BJP is betraying the people by claiming to give registries to 40 lakh people" living in these colonies. "They (BJP) promised the people of Delhi that they will authorise the unauthorised colonies. However, the unauthorised colonies have not been authorised yet. And if the colonies have not been authorized, how can they give registries?" Marlena told ANI.

The AAP leader said that the colonies are still situated on farmlands and government lands on paper. "If people in these colonies want to make a new room in their houses, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will still not approve the building plan," she said.

Marlena's remark comes after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave registry papers to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies in the city earlier today. "It is clearly written in the letters which were given to these 20 people that if this construction is not in the contravention of the master plan of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), then all the government agencies can take action against it," Marlena said.

She said that it is clear from the development that the BJP is "betraying 40 lakh people" of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Here's Shoojit Sircar's cryptic take on Faiz controversy

After the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had a cryptic take on the burning controv...

Soccer-Alguacil extends contract with Sociedad

Real Sociedad have handed coach Imanol Alguacil a one-year contract extension as a reward for transforming the team from a side fighting relegation to one with serious ambitions of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.Alguacil had b...

Spain electoral board disqualifies Catalan president from office

Madrid, Jan 3 AFP Spains electoral board ordered Friday that Catalan president Quim Torra be disqualified from being a member of Catalonias regional parliament, meaning he would lose his post.The decision comes after a Spanish court last mo...

ST professor gherao in May not because of her caste: RBU committee

The fact-finding committee of the state-run Rabindra Bharati University, formed after a Scheduled Tribe lady teacher levelled harassment charges against some students in May last year, submitted its findings on Friday and said the incident ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020