Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof designs AI music software to generate 'bandish' of raga

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 14:59 IST
Prof designs AI music software to generate 'bandish' of raga
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Pune-based academician has designed software, which can generate 'bandish' of ragas in Indian classical music using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Professor Vinod Vidwans, a Ph.D. in Cognitive Philosophy from IIT Bombay, who has developed this software, said he has coded the concepts and composition rules of Indian classical music to generate a 'bandish' (composition) every time the vadi (dominant) and samvadi (subdominant) swaras are provided as inputs.

Claiming that this is a first in the Indian classical music scene, he said his research explores the possibility of 'computer-created' Indian music or computational Indian music using AI. "Advances in computers and new media technology have opened up new avenues for music-making. Many musical minds are already exploring these advances and looking forward to new horizons," Vidwans, former Chair, Faculty of Fine and Performing Arts at the FLAME University, said.

"The principles, concepts and conventional knowledge base of Indian music have been encoded in this system in the form of generic rules to generate music," he said. According to him, his research has led to the generation of a 'bandish' on its own without any human assistance.

"The AI system has been tested with a number of ragas, including Hamsadhwani, Dhanashri, Malkaunsa, Maru Bihag, and Bhairavi. This system possesses the knowledge of an expert in the domain of Indian classical music," he said. "It is a rule-based expert system and does not have any database of ragas. On the contrary, it generates the required musical data following the rules. This is the 'generative' strength of AI," he said.

"If you provide Aroha (ascending order of notes) and avaroha (descending order of notes) along with vadi and samvadi notes of the raga to the software, it generates the composition in a flash," he said. It can be a useful tool to learn music and understand these rules with the help of a text file. It can also be useful for researchers in musicology for testing existing theoretical concepts in Indian music.

He said the software is also capable of generating novel musical phrases appropriate for a specific raga while rendering, so it is useful for experienced musicians to use it as a supplementary tool for practice. For common listeners, the system will come in handy to generate a new composition every time they want to listen to a specific raga.

He said this AI system presently generates compositions in the artificially created instruments which produce flute-like sound, shahanai/ violin, sarod, string instrument and artificial sound of tanpura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...

Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, rais...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in En...

Om Birla to address Haryana Assembly on Jan 22

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the training session of MLAs in Haryana Assembly on January 22. The upcoming session of Haryana Assembly will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 22, informed Chief Ministers Office.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020