Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's house in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:36 IST
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's house in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe against him and others, officials said. They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence.

Kapoor is being questioned at his home by the ED team, the officials said. The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting evidence, they said.

The central agency is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts. The case against Kapoor also has links with the DHFL probe as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned NPAs, the officials said.

Other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner, they added. The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. As per RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers discouraging some travelers from cruises -sources

The United States is considering ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises as part of a broader Trump administration effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to four officials familiar with the situation. The officia...

Facebook shuts London, Singapore offices after coronavirus case

Facebook said Friday it was shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for deep cleaning after an employee in the Asian city state was diagnosed with coronavirus. A staff member working at the US technology giants Marina One ...

Climate change or coronavirus? "Pick your evil", protesters say

Protesters at a rally led by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday denounced governments for taking urgent action against the coronavirus outbreak but failing to treat global warming as an emergency.Several thousand people braved the ra...

Capitals, Penguins set for Metropolitan Division showdown

With less than a month left in the season, the Washington Capitals visit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena is shaping up as a sizable Metropolitan Division showdown. Washington 40-20-7 is tied with Philadelphia in p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020