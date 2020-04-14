Left Menu
Govt extends suspension of domestic, intl commercial passenger flights till May 3 midnight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:39 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said all international and domestic commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 3. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic and international commercial passenger flights were earlier suspended from March 25 to April 14. "All domestic and international scheduled airlines operation shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020," the ministry tweeted.

