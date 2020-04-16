Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia doing better than other regions, may recover faster says IMF

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:49 IST
Asia doing better than other regions, may recover faster says IMF

Asia doing better than other regions in the world in their fight against the deadly coronavirus and may recover faster, a top official from the International Monetary Fund has said. Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department also said that the impact of the deadly coronavirus on Asia will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented.

“Asia is still doing better than other regions and may recover faster. Average growth in Asia is still higher than other regions,” Ree told PTI in an interview. “We expect growth in Asia to stall at zero per cent in 2020. This is a remarkable downgrade since Asia has not experienced zero growth in the last 60 years!” he said.

This is lower than the annual average growth rates throughout the Global Financial Crisis (4.7 per cent) or the Asian Financial Crisis (1.3 per cent). The downward revisions are substantial and across the board, with the largest revisions for Australia and New Zealand (-9ppt), Japan (-5.9ppt) China(-4.8ppt), he said. But, since Asia was exposed to the virus before other countries, a recovery may begin earlier, and growth in 2021 is expected to rise to 7.6 percent, Rhee said.

“But not all lost growth can be made up quickly and the impact of the global economic contraction on Asia means that the level of output can be expected to remain below the pre-pandemic level throughout 2021,” he said. Responding to a question, Rhee noted that the IMF’s forecasts are quite uncertain.

“One of the difficulties in forecasting growth in Asia is the fact that Asian economies are at different stages of the pandemic. The final outcome will also depend on the effectiveness of the containment measures and whether or not there is a second wave of outbreaks. There is potential for surprises on both the upside and the downside,” he said. The balance of risks is tilted to the downside, given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet says it can survive a lengthy fleet grounding

British low-cost airline EasyJet said it would be able to survive a lengthy fleet grounding during the coronavirus pandemic due to the steps it had taken to shore up its finances.The airline said that it had the ability to shrink its fleet ...

EasyJet CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats

The chief executive of EasyJet said when flying restarts after the coronavirus crisis recedes planes are likely to operate with the middle seat empty due to social distancing regulations.He also told reporters on a call on Thursday that the...

Twenty sailors remain in hospital after French navy coronavirus outbreak

Around 20 French sailors remain in hospital following a large outbreak of the coronavirus in the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulles naval group, a spokesman for the French navy said on Thursday. There are about 20 at the moment in t...

Treatment of Africans in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

Huddled under a highway bridge with a small bag of belongings, a 19-year old student from Ivory Coast was desperately dialling his few contacts in China.The student said he arrived in the southern city of Guangzhou last week, after completi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020