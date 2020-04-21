Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breaking COVID-19 chain, lifting lockdown priority for Maha govt: Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:45 IST
Breaking COVID-19 chain, lifting lockdown priority for Maha govt: Thackeray

Maharashtra government's priority is to break the chain of COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible andhe lockdown to get the state economy back on track, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday. Maharashtra is the most-affected state in the country with the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossing 4,000 mark and death toll rising to over 200.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country on March 25, Maharashtra had announced a lockdown from March 23, while all construction activities had come to a standstill since March 21. "We are currently in the middle of a crisis that world might have ever seen in the history of humanity. While we, as a government, are sensitive towards the economic pain that various sectors are going through, the priority for us is to break this chain of coronavirus pandemic," Thackeray said during an online seminar organised by real estate apex body Naredco. He said the intent of the government is to completely lift the lockdown as soon as possible but not before it is able to break the pandemic chain.

"In my interactions with various stakeholders, I am asked two questions- when will the lockdown go and how long is it (lockdown) sustainable. The only answer to these questions is- as long as we, as a country, are successful in controlling the spread. We too are not happy to impose it but our success lies in breaking the chain. It is important to save lives first," Thackeray said. He said the state along with local bodies have conducted over 75,800 tests so far and only 6 per cent have tested positive. Noting that the real estate sector has been under pressure since the past few years, he said the government was committed to assisting the sector.

"Maharashtra has the largest number of industries with the largest manufacturing and services base and a vibrant housing industry. Due to demonetisation or haphazard implementation of the GST, the real estate sector has been feeling the pain, but the new government under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, we are working towards coming up with some solutions. I am not promising a concrete solution at this moment but we have already set up a task force which is working towards it," he added. Developers' associations have been demanding a one time stimulus package for the sector along with reduction in GST as well as stamp duty..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. could see biggest ever Q2 GDP decline -White House adviser Hassett

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip of negative oil prices is due to a very short-run thing - the coronavirus pandemic - and that a decline in second quarter gross domestic could be the biggest ever po...

2 held for animal slaughter in Muzaffarnagar

Two persons were arrested under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police saidThe alleged incident of animal slaughter took place in Titawi area, they saidThere are a total five suspe...

Coronavirus: MP CM allocates regions instead of ministries

On a day of their induction into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, the five ministers were allocated various regions to look after instead of dedicated portfolios by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in view of the COVID- 19 situation. Earlier...

Uganda detains prominent journalist for 'subversive' activities

Police in Uganda said on Tuesday they had arrested a prominent journalist and news anchor at one of the countrys biggest TV stations for alleged subversive activities.Samson Kasumba was being investigated along with other co-conspirators, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020