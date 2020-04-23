KONE Elevator India recognised as one of the best companies to work for by Great Place to Work Institute

New Delhi [India] April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, by the acclaimed Great Place to Work Institute®. This recognition celebrates the best workplaces in the country that have provided a culture of high trust and high performance for its employees.

The Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and is considered as the 'Gold Standard' for defining great workplaces across businesses, academia and government organizations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, for benchmarking and for planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

This certification is an acknowledgement of KONE Elevator India's commitment to fostering a great work culture and inspiring the highest standards of quality and efficiency from the team. "This is the first certification for KONE from Great Place to Work institute®. It is a proud moment for us to be recognised as a great employer and this reinforces our commitment to our people and their growth aspirations. At KONE, we have never compromised on organizational culture and have always endeavoured to foster a collaborative culture built on trust and mutual respect that will eventually inspire people to work together towards the same goal", said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India.

"At KONE Elevator India, we believe that our people are key to our success, and we have invested in creating an environment conducive for professional and personal growth. We have created an inclusive work environment where all employees have equal opportunities to progress. We would like to thank our employees for making this recognition possible", said MP Saravanan, Director - HR & CSR, KONE Elevator India. Great Place to Work® certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization across the globe. The participating organizations are assessed through two lenses and, on meeting the qualifying criteria on each of them, are certified as a Great Place to Work for a period of one year. The two lenses are called Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c).

The institute considers whether an organization that has met the threshold on Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) is also a 'Great Place to Work® For All. KONE Elevator India is focussed on the employee experience holistically as it builds on its foundation of KONE Values, culture and engagement.

The organisation has several learning opportunities covering a wide range of professional skills to ensure the development of current and future leaders. Diversity and inclusion are inherent parts of the way KONE Elevator India works, and the organisation continues advancing diversity & inclusion through progressive policies, practices & benefits, professional development & well-being programs, across every level and role.

In recognition to its contributions towards building sustainable careers for women, KONE Elevator India emerged as the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2019 by AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media, for the fourth successive time. During these trying times, when the entire world is enduring the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, KONE has devised an effective work from home schedule and is also keeping the employees engaged and motivated to help them navigate through this phase with various activities and courses on well-being and stress management through KONE e-learning platform and virtual meetings.

While many people are working from home, KONE technicians, whom they call their superheroes, are tirelessly working to ensure all their elevators are working effectively in hospitals and buildings. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.