Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks 20% above March lows, FX gains; all eyes on U.S. GDP, Fed meet

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:04 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks 20% above March lows, FX gains; all eyes on U.S. GDP, Fed meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks rose to a nearly seven-week high on Wednesday, underpinned by optimism over major economies emerging from COVID-19 related lockdowns, while a recovery in oil prices and better-than-expected earnings also helped. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks added 0.9% and touched its highest level since March 12. The index has recovered more than 20% from lows hit in March, but it is still well below peaks touched in January.

Investors were hopeful about parts of the United States and Europe gradually reducing restrictions on social and business activity, as the rate of new infections slowed. The prospect of some recovery in demand pushed up oil prices, while strong earnings from U.S. technology majors showed that some sectors stood to benefit from the outbreak.

Developing world currencies also gained as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve and first-quarter GDP data from the world's largest economy. The MSCI's index of emerging market currencies rose 0.4%.

"The Fed is unlikely to make any major policy moves today, having already pledged trillions in emergency lending measures, while having an open-ended commitment to purchase assets under its QE programme," Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM, wrote in a note. "The U.S. Q1 GDP print is widely expected to officially herald the end of the economy's record expansion... although the backward-looking data is unlikely to have a major impact on markets, it does form the base for the Q2 print, which is widely forecast to plunge into negative double-digit territory."

Russia's rouble rose about 0.5% on gains in oil prices, while stocks added 1%. The country is somewhat better placed than its emerging market peers to handle the coronavirus outbreak, given that its central bank acted much later in cutting rates and has flagged enough space for further action.

Turkey's lira underperformed its peers for the day after data showed the country's economic confidence plummeting 44% in April, due to the virus. Turkish stocks rose slightly. With industrial production grinding to a halt in the country, and doubts persisting over the central bank's forex reserves, the Turkish economy is expected to take a significant hit from the virus.

Central European currencies such as the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty rose slightly to the euro and the dollar. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 5,000 fine for not wearing masks in Wayanad

Individuals not wearing masks in public spaces would be charged a fine of Rs 5,000, Wayanad Superintendent of Police Ilango said on Wednesday. The police will invoke the Kerala Police Act KPA 118 E and a case will be registered against an i...

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid to become parents soon

Pop star Zayn Malik and his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid, are expecting their first child together. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hadid, 25, is 20 weeks pregnant and she kept secret close to her family and friends for a while.Once G...

Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students

New Delhi, Apr 29 PT The Delhi government has sought three hours of daily airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio to broadcast classes for students during lockdown due to COVID-19 situation. The officials believe that even when the loc...

4 persons recover from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Four persons, including the 39-year-old police radio operator from the Bambooflat area, recovered from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Wednesday. They tested negative twice, following which they were declared cure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020