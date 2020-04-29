CtrlS Certified as a Great Place to Work

HYDERABAD, India, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Hyperscale Rated-4 Data Center and Managed Services Player has been certified as a Great Places to Work. The company has over 500 employees drawn from IIMs, IITs, NITs and other best technology and business schools. The organization practices Employee First philosophy which was reflected in its trust index score. The company was also assessed through cultural audit (people practice assessment) during the survey. Happy employees make happy customers - this holds true for the company as its NPS score has surpassed 60 indicating high customer satisfaction. CtrlS is among a handful of data centers to be certified and has been a member of the elite club of best employers in India since last two years. The Great Place to Work India survey covers around 2 million employees, 4,000+ organizations resulting in certification of about 700 of them spread across 20 plus Industries.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS, Cloud4C said, "I am delighted to note that both CtrlS and Cloud4C have been certified as Great Places to Work. This vindicates our faith in Employee-First philosophy of caring, nurturing, growing their careers, helping them make rapid progress both personally and professionally." He further added, "This recognition truly stands as a testimony to the fact that our teams are enjoying camaraderie, trust, positive experiences with their leaders, co-workers, and peers helping them become productive, drive improved business results while delighting customers through intense interactions." Sridhar concluded by saying, "Our participation in the GPTW evaluation program has helped us benchmark ourselves amongst the best in the country." The company provides fast tracked growth for high-performing individuals, in fact 60% of its leadership team has grown from within the ranks. The average age of employee is around 27 years. Employee friendly policies such as work from home. Paternity leave, maternity leave, educational loans, health insurance, international job assignments including facilities such as food court, sports and fitness, food facility for night shift employees, home-drop facility for employees, doctor-at-office, activity engagement of employees and families in the form of family day, children's days, women's day, festival celebrations, sports competitions etc. CtrlS also has industry best reward and recognition programs, recognizing people through quarterly and annual awards - where certificates, awards, cash prize, laptops, mobiles, motorcycles and cars are gifted to extraordinary performers. The company also has one of the best ESOP plans and has issued ESOPs to its top performing employees. About CtrlS CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and 108 of the ET 500 Indian Companies.

The company is emerging as World's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale data center. It operates one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company has had a zero down time record since inception. The companies Mumbai data center facility is certified as World's first LEED Platinum certified v4 O+M data center by United States Green Building Council (USGBC). It's Mumbai DC2 Rated-4. Its Noida facility is India's only 100% Quake Proof and Air Pollution Free data center facility. Its Mumbai DC2 facility is completed covered by solar panels generating 1 MW of power. The company is soon planning to build a solar park spread across few hundred acres to generate power sufficient to run all of its data center facilities and eventually become carbon neutral. CtrlS has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by 5 million square feet. The company has acquired the land for construction of 2 million square feet hyperscale data center park in Navi Mumbai, another 2 million square feet hyperscale data center park in Hyderabad, while the plans are underway for 1 million square feet facility in Chennai.

