Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:28 IST
With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary firepower like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emerging as a key platform for information dissemination, many central banks are active on Twitter, especially in these times of economic uncertainties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 85-year-old RBI and its Governor Shaktikanta Das have separate Twitter accounts. An analysis of official Twitter accounts of major central banks shows that RBI has the maximum number of followers.

As of Thursday morning, RBI's Twitter handle has 7.45 lakh followers. On April 20 alone, the handle saw 1.31 lakh, new followers, according to an official with the central bank, who attributes the massive spike to an ongoing campaign. Since March 2019, the count of followers has more than doubled from just about 3,42,000 to over 7,50,000 to data, the official said.

The RBI created its Twitter account in January 2012. Closely behind RBI is the Bank Indonesia, the central bank of the East Asian nation, with 7.15 lakh followers. At the third spot is Banco de Mexico -- the apex bank of Mexico -- with 7.11 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

RBI also created a Twitter account 'RBI Says' and also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches as the nation was put under lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections. During the ongoing seven-week lockdown that began from March 25, the number of followers has increased by more than 1.5 lakh, the official said.

In March 2019, RBI was at the sixth position among major central banks and at the fourth place before the lockdown in terms of followers, the official added. The RBI campaign featuring cine star Amitabh Bachchan to drive public awareness about going digital and keeping a safe distance in times of the coronavirus pandemic has also helped increase the number of followers, as per the official.

In comparison, the world's most powerful central bank -- the US Federal Reserve -- has only about 6.17 lakh followers for its Twitter account created in March 2009. The Frankfurt-headquartered European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.55 lakh followers. This account was created in October 2009.

The Bank of Japan, which created its Twitter account in October 2011, has 27,100 followers, while Bank of England has around 3.03 lakh followers on its account created in January 2009, as per the data. Personally, Das has 1.11 lakh followers. He joined Twitter in January 2015, when he was in the government.

After the coronavirus pandemic battered the markets and economy, Das on March 27 unleashed a monetary policy bazooka with trillions of rupees in fresh liquidity support along with a 75 basis points repo rate cut and nudged all to promote digital transaction. "The pandemic is upon us but this too shall pass. We need to remain careful and take all precautions. I leave you with this comforting thought. Stay clean. Stay safe. Go digital," Das had said.

His 'go digital' call was significant as social distancing is being reiterated as one of the good practices to avoid spreading of coronavirus infections. Ever since Das was air-dashed to fill the vacuum created by the sudden resignation of his media-shy predecessor Urjit Patel in December 2018, RBI has been emphasizing on simplify banking and its workings to the youth, by aggressively tapping social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

There is a need to take to these popular social media platforms to reach the youth as a part of its mass media awareness programs, RBI said in its annual report released in August 2019.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

USAID to provide additional assistance worth USD 3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through the its Agency for International Development USAID, has announced an additional assistance of USD 3 million to India to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In coordination with the Government of India, U...

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020