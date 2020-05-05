Holisol Develops Digital Solution to Monitor 'Safety Practices at Workplace' During COVID-19 Crisis

NEW DELHI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to standard safety guidelines, monitoring 'safety practices at warehouse/other operations sites as per MHA guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19' is going to be one of the most important parts of daily operations for businesses. To ensure the 'safety of people at work', Holisol Logistics in collaboration with ClairViz has developed and implemented an app-based solution 'DOMMS' (Digital Operations & Maintenance Management System). In 'DOMMS', the company has developed a digital checklist based on the guidelines from MHA/WHO/local authorities related to the safety of people at the workplace from COVID-19.

With 'DOMMS' each user's role is mapped with a task and after performing the task, the user uploads the picture and confirms the execution via the app. The system sends alerts for any missed task. The system logs and maintains detailed reports allowing constant monitoring, analysis and feedback. The app also ensures the highest level of compliance with the guidelines and reduces frequent human contact which takes place due to manual record management. The successful trial has been completed in one of Holisol's fulfilment centres in Delhi and now they are gearing up to roll it out at their other facilities in India.

As per Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder of Holisol Logistics, "Safety of our people is our top priority especially during the prevailing situation. With the help of this newly developed technology, we will be able to ensure full compliance of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace." About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships.

For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com. About ClairViz: ClairViz Systems is a technology start up offering products and solutions in space of Predictive Maintenance and Manufacturing Intelligence by leveraging IIOT, Machine Learning, Mobility and Cloud Analytics. Its products are being used by leading organizations like HPCL, Aditya Birla, NLMK, Arvind Mills, Mahindra Accelo, E-Durables etc. The customers get an ROI of less than 3 months through improvements in productivity, efficiency, profitability, quality and uptime. ClairViz has the vision to be a leader in Digital Transformation space with best in class SaaS & Enterprise Products.

