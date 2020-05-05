Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holisol Develops Digital Solution to Monitor 'Safety Practices at Workplace' During COVID-19 Crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:57 IST
Holisol Develops Digital Solution to Monitor 'Safety Practices at Workplace' During COVID-19 Crisis

NEW DELHI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to standard safety guidelines, monitoring 'safety practices at warehouse/other operations sites as per MHA guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19' is going to be one of the most important parts of daily operations for businesses. To ensure the 'safety of people at work', Holisol Logistics in collaboration with ClairViz has developed and implemented an app-based solution 'DOMMS' (Digital Operations & Maintenance Management System). In 'DOMMS', the company has developed a digital checklist based on the guidelines from MHA/WHO/local authorities related to the safety of people at the workplace from COVID-19.

With 'DOMMS' each user's role is mapped with a task and after performing the task, the user uploads the picture and confirms the execution via the app. The system sends alerts for any missed task. The system logs and maintains detailed reports allowing constant monitoring, analysis and feedback. The app also ensures the highest level of compliance with the guidelines and reduces frequent human contact which takes place due to manual record management. The successful trial has been completed in one of Holisol's fulfilment centres in Delhi and now they are gearing up to roll it out at their other facilities in India.

As per Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder of Holisol Logistics, "Safety of our people is our top priority especially during the prevailing situation. With the help of this newly developed technology, we will be able to ensure full compliance of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace." About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships.

For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com. About ClairViz: ClairViz Systems is a technology start up offering products and solutions in space of Predictive Maintenance and Manufacturing Intelligence by leveraging IIOT, Machine Learning, Mobility and Cloud Analytics. Its products are being used by leading organizations like HPCL, Aditya Birla, NLMK, Arvind Mills, Mahindra Accelo, E-Durables etc. The customers get an ROI of less than 3 months through improvements in productivity, efficiency, profitability, quality and uptime. ClairViz has the vision to be a leader in Digital Transformation space with best in class SaaS & Enterprise Products.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...

Col Sharma killed in Kashmir anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur

Col Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles who was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours in Jaipur on Tuesday. His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020