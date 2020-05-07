Left Menu
Need multilateral regulatory framework for cybersecurity: CUTS International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:25 IST
International community should formulate a multilateral regulatory framework to deal with data privacy and related aspects of cybersecurity with a view to promote e-commerce sector, research firm CUTS International said on Thursday

"Data privacy among other aspects of cybersecurity is critical for the future growth of electronic commerce," it said in a statement. Bipul Chatterjee, executive director, CUTS International said countries that do not have domestic cybersecurity regimes can also benefit from international instruments and that requires a holistic approach towards technical assistance and capacity building

Further, the research firm said it has also launched a report on the conditions of labour in India, with insights from jobs in the textiles and clothing sector. It added that the economy should be measured using qualitative indicators such as the well-being of enterprises and workers, which reflects the health of an economy. "There is a need to adopt a fresh lens to look at the workforce and their needs. There is also a need to hear the unheard voices in order to formulate policies, which are sensitive to ground realities," it added.

