Once-off movement of premises commences during lockdown

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, issued and gazetted a set of amendments of the directions to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:30 IST
Once-off movement of premises commences during lockdown
The COGTA Ministry in a statement said citizens who were not able to move house previously during the lockdown, will now be allowed to move houses with goods. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Citizens and businesses wishing to move premises during the COVID-19 lockdown can now do so.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, issued and gazetted a set of amendments of the directions to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The directives are known as the "Directions on the once-off movement of persons and the transportation of goods for purposes of relocation".

The once-off movement of premises commenced on Thursday, 7 May, and will conclude on 7 June 2020.

The directions allow individuals and business to move premises within, and across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries during the period of Alert level 4.

The COGTA Ministry in a statement said citizens who were not able to move house previously during the lockdown, will now be allowed to move houses with goods.

"This includes new lease agreements which were entered into before or during the lockdown period; or in instances where the property transfer occurred before the lockdown period. These directions are limited to a change in place of residence, including the transport of goods to a new place of residence, within the Republic," it said.

The Ministry said anyone who wishes to take advantage of this period to move, with their goods within, or across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries, must obtain a permit from the station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her.

All removals must be performed in compliance with COVID-19 regulations and the relevant directions issued by the Minister of Transport.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

