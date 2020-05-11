Left Menu
IIIT-Hyderabad Announces 3 New PhD and Post-Doctoral Fellowships in AI and Blockchain Related Areas

11-05-2020
- KCIS PhD fellowship in AI - Ripple-IIITH PhD and Post-Doc fellowship in blockchain-related areasHYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has announced 3 new PhD and Post-Doctoral fellowships in the broad areas of AI and blockchain. A total of up to five Kohli PhD Fellowships for the academic year 2020-21 will be awarded to candidates with a prior track record in research that showcases their research aptitude, scholarly abilities, capacity to think through unstructured problems, and an interest to work in the broad areas of AI aligned with IIITH's Kohli Centre on Intelligent Systems (KCIS)

The institute has also announced the launch of Ripple-IIITH PhD and Post-Doctoral fellowships in the broad areas of blockchain. IIITH, a global partner of Ripple's University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) set up a blockchain Center of Excellence (CoE) at IIITH last year and has been actively researching different aspects of blockchain such as security, next-gen blockchains, game-theoretic issues, ML over blockchains, e-governance over blockchain, etc. Speaking on these new Fellowships, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, "KCIS is one of the largest AI research groups in the country. We have also made significant progress with our blockchain CoE since its inception a year ago. Lots of opportunities are available work in these emerging areas for PhD and Post-Doc aspirants with the top-class faculty in the AI area and the Blockchain area. We look forward to attracting them."More details at:KCIS Fellowship - https://kcis.iiit.ac.in/fellowshipRipple-IIITH Fellowships - https://mll.iiit.ac.in/ripple-iiith-blockchain-coe/About IIIT-Hyderabad:The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

