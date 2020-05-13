Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave

World equity markets slid and safe-haven bonds climbed on Tuesday as rising concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections outweighed stronger economic data from China and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe. U.S. stocks dragged global equity benchmarks lower after Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress the virus was not yet under control and that there would not likely be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September.

Stock markets have rebounded sharply in recent weeks as the spread of the novel coronavirus was curbed in the largest economies of Asia and Europe, while parts of the U.S. economy began to reopen after weeks of lockdowns. "We have had a rally that has not been loved by everybody," said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB Investment Management. "That rally might continue for a while longer, but we have probably gone on to a bit of a consolidation phase for now," he said, as investors pause to assess how quickly the global economy can recover.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.31% following modest advances in Europe and slight losses in Asia. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 457.21 points, or 1.89%, to 23,764.78, the S&P 500 lost 60.2 points, or 2.05%, to 2,870.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.79 points, or 2.06%, to 9,002.55.

"Investors are more focused on the path ahead than the economic damage from the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. "While the fundamental fallout is historic, expectations remain low, and the fiscal and monetary policy response has been unprecedented."

China reported its first rise in car sales in 22 months and the removal of tariffs on some U.S imports as part of a Phase One agreement to ease trade tensions with the United States. In Europe, mobile operator Vodaphone beat earnings expectations and maintained its dividend while logistics group Deutsche Post said it saw business normalizing in Europe.

Safe-haven assets such as government bonds moved higher as investors edged away from riskier investments. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield 0.6795%, from 0.726% late on Monday. Late on Monday, the Fed said it would start purchasing shares of exchange-traded funds that invest in bonds, though policymakers also downplayed the likelihood of interest rates being cut into negative territory.

Oil prices were boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the supply glut caused by the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. crude jumped 6.88% to $25.80 per barrel and Brent was at $30.03, up 1.35% on the day.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 tumbles on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

The SP 500 dropped 2 on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the nations economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and set back economic rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020