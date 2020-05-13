Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy shrinks 2 per cent in first quarter before full lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:20 IST
UK economy shrinks 2 per cent in first quarter before full lockdown

Official figures show that the British economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year from the previous three-month period as restrictions on economic activity were ramped up ahead of the coronavirus lockdown towards the end of March. The decline is the biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008 and is the first indication of the coronavirus' growing impact on the economy ahead of the British lockdown on March 23. In March alone, the British economy shrank by 5.8 per cent.

That monthly fall is an indicator of what has occurred since, with many economists predicting that the second quarter could see British economic output shrink by a quarter, or even more. Last week, the Bank of England warned that the British economy could fall by around 30 per cent in the first half of the year, before a strong recovery in the second half of the year, leaving it 14% smaller by the end of 2020. Still, even with that predicted second-half recovery, the annual fall would be the biggest since 1706.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank targets 200 bln euros of sustainable investment by 2025

German lender Deutsche Bank plans to pump at least 200 billion euros 216.8 billion into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2025, its first formal targets for doing so. The money will include loans provided by the bank, bonds...

London stocks fall as GDP shrinks, retail sales plunge

UK stock markets fell on Wednesday as data showed a nationwide shutdown crushed retail sales in April, while the economy shrank by a record 5.8 in March in further evidence of the business damage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Th...

China says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors

Wanton obstructions on U.S. investors under the pretext of national security runs counter to economic law and will end up costing the investors, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was responding to a report that U.S. Presiden...

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

Malaysia reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020