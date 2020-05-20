Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

PTI | Fairlesshills | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:55 IST
J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. The world's biggest maker of health care products said Tuesday the talc-based powder will still be sold outside the U.S. and Canada.

"Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising," the company said. J&J faces about 19,400 cases alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

Of the cases that have been tried, J&J has had 12 wins, 15 losses and seven mistrials. All of the losses have either been overturned on appeal or are still being appealed. The company insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn't cause cancer.

"Whether or not the powder actually causes cancer, people became hesitant to use the product," Erik Gordon, a professor at University of Michigan's business school, said in an email. J&J spokeswoman Kimberly Montagnino said the company doesn't plan to settle any of the lawsuits and "will continue to vigorously defend" the product.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company said the baby powder decision came as it moves to discontinue about 100 consumer health products. It said its aim is to prioritize products in high demand during the coronavirus outbreak and allow for social distancing in its manufacturing and distribution facilities. J&J will still sell its less-popular cornstarch-based baby powder in North America.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, pu...

Nigeria doctors to strike over treatment by police during lockdown

Doctors in Nigerias commercial capital Lagos will go on strike from Wednesday evening because of what they describe as police harassment of health workers trying to move through the city to treat patients during a coronavirus curfew.The Nig...

Ireland expects scepticism in EU at UK Northern Ireland proposal

Britains proposal on Wednesday that its Brexit divorce deal would require no new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland will be met with scepticism by many in the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.There is going ...

'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

A loud thundering sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, compelling the Indian Air Force to clarify that the sound could have been of a sonic boom. The sound was heard across the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020