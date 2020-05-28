Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog emphasizes on entrepreneurship aspects of creator-driven economy

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI talked about how Indians quickly reskilled themselves and adapted for the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:07 IST
NITI Aayog emphasizes on entrepreneurship aspects of creator-driven economy
Addressing a webinar on ‘The Importance of Creator Driven Economy’, organised by FICCI, Mr Ramanan highlighted the importance of the balance of socio innovation and commercial innovation, and how it can empower the lives of millions, and the creator-driven economy is the best example of it. Image Credit: ANI

Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission, and Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog today emphasized on the entrepreneurship aspects of a creator-driven economy. "India has to become a nation of job creators, and innovation and entrepreneurship will play a crucial role in it.

Addressing a webinar on 'The Importance of Creator Driven Economy', organised by FICCI, Mr Ramanan highlighted the importance of the balance of socio innovation and commercial innovation, and how it can empower the lives of millions, and the creator-driven economy is the best example of it.

Mr Himanshu Kapania, Vice Chairman, ABFRL & Director Telecom, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd said, "When we are talking about the 3rd category of the economy, a consumer side creator-driven economy, I am sure that it will grow on a larger scale in coming years". Highlighting the importance of digital infrastructure and its role as a catalyst for creator drive economy, Mr Kapania said, "The creator-driven economy will play a huge role in India's vision for the trillion-dollar digital economy."

Mr Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur, Investor, Speaker and Co-founder & Board Member, nearbuy.com said, "There is a generation of millions of individuals who are born in the internet age, who are tech-savvy, and these individuals are the key drivers of the creator-driven economy".

"India is a country of colours, arts and creation, and with empowered by the internet, many of us are finding new ways to develop the ecosystem around us," he added.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI talked about how Indians quickly reskilled themselves and adapted for the challenges presented by COVID-19. "Many of the services, reinvented themselves for the digital ecosystem, and people around the country have started leveraging digital communication tools to enhance the horizons of their creativity, but in each segment, skilling element played a crucial role."

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Government surveillance bill withdrawn in U.S. House

The House of Representatives on Thursday dropped consideration of legislation that would have extended U.S. surveillance tools, after President Donald Trump threatened a veto and his fellow Republicans withdrew their support. The two-thirds...

The new normal: How safe are beaches?

People are hitting the beach as coronavirus restrictions start to ease and summer begins in the northern hemisphere, but access might be limited and public health officials still urge caution, including continued physical distancing.While r...

Heat wave persists in parts of Rajasthan

Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Rajasthan with Churu and Sriganganagar districts being recorded the hottest places in the state on Thursday, a MeT official said. Churu and Sriganganagar recorded a maximum of 46.9 degrees Ce...

Telangana govt taking precautions to avert entry of locusts into state: CM

The Telangana government on Thursday said it is taking all precautions to prevent locusts from entering the state and officials have been instructed to keep pesticides ready at the states borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Chief Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020