Rajasthan Roadways resumes bus services on 200 routes

Rajasthan Roadways resumes bus services on 200 routesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:40 IST
The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) on Wednesday resumed bus services on over 200 routes, including three interstate routes, in compliance with the government's guidelines for lockdown 5.0. Initially, 100 routes were identified for plying buses but more than 200 routes were opened by the state government, an official of the RSRTC said.
From Jaipur, routes to Gurgaon and Hisar have become operational, he said. Inter-state bus services to Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will start from next week, he said. Apart from normal buses, three super luxury buses will operate on the Jaipur-Gurgaon route.
"People can buy tickets online and offline," Chairman and MD of RSRTC Navin Jain said. The buses are available to all district headquarters from Jaipur and will operate from 5 am to 9 pm, he said.
"Wearing masks is mandatory for all passengers and they are suggested to carry sanitizers too," Jain said.
