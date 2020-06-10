China stocks end lower as factory gate deflation deepens

Left Menu
China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as deepening deflation in the country's producer prices underlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overseas demand, raising doubts about a swift economic recovery.** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.42% at 2,943.75.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:07 IST
China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as deepening deflation in the country's producer prices underlined the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overseas demand, raising doubts about a swift economic recovery.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.42% at 2,943.75. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.18%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.92%, the consumer staples sector down 0.21%, the real estate index down 1.27% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.77%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.3% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.94%. ** China's producer prices fell by the sharpest rate in more than four years, underscoring pressure on the manufacturing sector as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces trade flows and global demand.

** It will take some time for foreign demand to recover even though some countries have reopened their economies, Chinese commerce ministry official Zhang Li told reporters on Wednesday. ** Shares in Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co Ltd climbed as much as 9.8% to 42.66 yuan, their highest since Feb 25, 2019, as a brokerage rated the stock at "buy".

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.15%. ** At 0708 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.07 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 7.0765.

