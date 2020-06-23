Maha govt to simplify process to set up industries: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state. Interacting with private equity (PE) firms through video conference, Thackeray said the MVA government has adopted an apro-industry policy to attract investment in the post-COVID-19 era.

"Just like coronavirus has taught us to stay home, stay safe, you (PE firms) advise investors to invest in Maharashtra. Their investment will be safe here," he said. He said the government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state.

The chief minister said industries that don't require too many permissions can start operations immediately. Such industries can be started in green industrial zone and they can benefit from the existing single window system for clearances, he said.

Industries minister Subhash Desai, who also attended the video meeting, said the number of permissions needed to set up ventures in the state has already been brought down from 76 to 25. He said a pharma park and an electronic park have been proposed to be set up near Mumbai.

Manish Kejriwal of Kedaara Capital, Sanjay Nair of India, Amit Dixit of Blackstone, and Amit Chandra of Bain Capital, among others, participated in the meeting.