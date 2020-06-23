Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to simplify process to set up industries: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state.He said the government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state. The chief minister said industries which don't require too many permissionscan start operations immediately.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:44 IST
Maha govt to simplify process to set up industries: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state. Interacting with private equity (PE) firms through video conference, Thackeray said the MVA government has adopted an apro-industry policy to attract investment in the post-COVID-19 era.

"Just like coronavirus has taught us to stay home, stay safe, you (PE firms) advise investors to invest in Maharashtra. Their investment will be safe here," he said. He said the government would simplify the process of permissions required for setting up industries in the state.

The chief minister said industries that don't require too many permissions can start operations immediately. Such industries can be started in green industrial zone and they can benefit from the existing single window system for clearances, he said.

Industries minister Subhash Desai, who also attended the video meeting, said the number of permissions needed to set up ventures in the state has already been brought down from 76 to 25. He said a pharma park and an electronic park have been proposed to be set up near Mumbai.

Manish Kejriwal of Kedaara Capital, Sanjay Nair of India, Amit Dixit of Blackstone, and Amit Chandra of Bain Capital, among others, participated in the meeting.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020