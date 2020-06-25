NCP MP Sule urges Modi to reduce fuel prices

Fuel prices have seen the biggest hike in the past 70 years, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Thursday, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the rates to provide relief to the common man. Diesel price in New Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre.

Petrol price, after a day's hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre. "Prices of Petrol, Diesel and Petroleum Products have seen a biggest price hike in the last 70 years. Urging @PMOIndia to reduce the prices asap so that the common man will get a relief, Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra, tweeted and also tagged her post to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Diesel for the first time became costlier than petrol in Delhi on Wednesday and has now crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark. The 19th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs.