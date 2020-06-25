Welspun India launches anti-viral home textile products
Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles." She said the partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia to integrate cutting-edge technology "will minimise the spread of harmful viruses".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:50 IST
Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Thursday said it has launched an exclusive range of anti-viral home textile products for the Indian market in partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, which specializes in tailored non-invasive healthcare products. HealthGuard Corporation is headquartered in Australia. The anti-viral products include terry towels, bed linens, rugs, and carpet along with reusable cloth mask, and will be made available to customers under the company's brands - SPACES and Welspun Health, Welspun India said in a statement.
The company said it has created a home textile range that is treated with HealthGuard AMIC technology, "which has shown outstanding preliminary results against the Human Strain SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)". HealthGuard AMIC has already proven 99.94% per cent effectiveness against coronavirus, combating the spread of harmful viruses through textiles. This technology not only has anti-viral, but also anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties. It has been tested as per international test standards such as AATCC:100 (MS2) and ISO 18184 (H1N1), Welspun India said.
Commenting on the launch, Welspun India Ltd CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka said: "In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Welspun India has consistently innovated to address evolving consumer requirements. Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles." She said the partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia to integrate cutting-edge technology "will minimize the spread of harmful viruses". HealthGuard Corporation, Australia Chairman Christopher Harvey said: "While doing our novel work to cater to the global demand, we developed a suitable particle, which destroys the envelope virus cell wall. Enveloped viruses are fatal to human life in some cases and our anti-viral product HEALTH GUARD AMIC exhibits excellent performance in destroying deadly viruses." He further said, "Welspun will be the exclusive partner in India for offering this anti-viral home textiles solutions.
- READ MORE ON:
- HealthGuard Corporation
- Welspun India Ltd
- Indian
- Australia
- Dipali Goenka
- AATCC
ALSO READ
Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore
Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana
Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine
Biden fundraiser with Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris raises USD 3.5 million
AIFF announces dates for Indian football season, transfer window for 2020-21