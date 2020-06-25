Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welspun India launches anti-viral home textile products

Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles." She said the partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia to integrate cutting-edge technology "will minimise the spread of harmful viruses".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:50 IST
Welspun India launches anti-viral home textile products
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Thursday said it has launched an exclusive range of anti-viral home textile products for the Indian market in partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, which specializes in tailored non-invasive healthcare products. HealthGuard Corporation is headquartered in Australia. The anti-viral products include terry towels, bed linens, rugs, and carpet along with reusable cloth mask, and will be made available to customers under the company's brands - SPACES and Welspun Health, Welspun India said in a statement.

The company said it has created a home textile range that is treated with HealthGuard AMIC technology, "which has shown outstanding preliminary results against the Human Strain SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)". HealthGuard AMIC has already proven 99.94% per cent effectiveness against coronavirus, combating the spread of harmful viruses through textiles. This technology not only has anti-viral, but also anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties. It has been tested as per international test standards such as AATCC:100 (MS2) and ISO 18184 (H1N1), Welspun India said.

Commenting on the launch, Welspun India Ltd CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka said: "In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Welspun India has consistently innovated to address evolving consumer requirements. Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles." She said the partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia to integrate cutting-edge technology "will minimize the spread of harmful viruses". HealthGuard Corporation, Australia Chairman Christopher Harvey said: "While doing our novel work to cater to the global demand, we developed a suitable particle, which destroys the envelope virus cell wall. Enveloped viruses are fatal to human life in some cases and our anti-viral product HEALTH GUARD AMIC exhibits excellent performance in destroying deadly viruses." He further said, "Welspun will be the exclusive partner in India for offering this anti-viral home textiles solutions.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020