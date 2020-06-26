Left Menu
Indian embassies suggest various measures to boost exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:37 IST
Certain Indian embassies in Europe have suggested the commerce department various measures, including increasing presence of domestic exporters in proper ways to resolve trade disputes, to boost the country’s exports, according to an official. They recommended that sectors such as electronic, telecommunications, textile, garments, leather and footwear, food products and agriculture, automotive, steel, and pharmaceuticals have huge potential in European markets for Indian exporters, the official added. The commerce ministry has shared a list of over 1,500 products with Indian missions to explore export opportunities in their respective countries for domestic firms.

The other suggestions include providing credit to domestic firms for acquiring SMEs, increasing quality consciousness, defined guidelines regarding resolving trade disputes, scale up presence of Indian exporters in German trade fairs, pushing apparel and consumer goods exports through e-commerce portals, and exploring opportunities in healthcare services. It was also recommended that there is a good demand for PPEs (personal protection equipment) and organic foods in Belgium, while in the Netherlands, significant potential is there for agri commodities like groundnut, processed vegetables, cocoa and basmati rice.

