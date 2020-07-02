Left Menu
Ola rolls out new feature for customers to reward drivers for excellent service

Through Ola’s new in-app ‘tipping’ functionality, customers can now include a tip as a token of appreciation for their drivers’ excellent service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:59 IST
As restrictions have eased across the country, Ola driver-partners have been working hard to deliver safe and hygienic ride experiences for their customers. Image Credit: Twitter(@Olacabs)

Ola, New Zealand's fastest-growing rideshare platform and one of the largest global ride-hailing companies have rolled out a new feature for customers to independently reward drivers for delivering a high-quality ride experience.

Through Ola's new in-app 'tipping' functionality, customers can now include a tip as a token of appreciation for their drivers' excellent service. The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across New Zealand, Australia, the UK and India.

As restrictions have eased across the country, Ola driver-partners have been working hard to deliver safe and hygienic ride experiences for their customers. Customers can choose to reward drivers by adding a tip after the ride - the amount will be credited directly to the drivers' account.

To support the initiative, Ola has also launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip which seeks to recognise and reward those drivers who have gone beyond the call of duty, drawing a spotlight on their efforts.

Simon Smith, Managing Director Ola ANZ said, "At Ola, our driver-partners continue to provide industry-leading levels of service and performance. We often hear great stories from riders, telling us how their driver went above and beyond expectations.

"The tipping feature has been launched in response to those calls for a way to show appreciation to drivers for service excellence and we were more than happy to accommodate.

"Ola is committed to delivering the services New Zealanders seek to meet their transport needs. Tipping is just the next evolution in our journey."

Starting today, the cashless tipping feature will appear in the final step of the payment phase and will allow customers to select a fixed amount. Available across all categories, the new functionality will benefit Ola's 2.5 million+ global driver community.

Ola is working around the clock to develop and deploy new products to help service the evolving needs of the community and create innovative work and reward opportunities for drivers during this time.

