Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

As a result, consignments were halted at land borders "Finally, the West Bengal authority opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries this afternoon as we sent an emergency letter to New Delhi on Friday seeking the central government's intervention," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:42 IST
Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials here said. Officials said the cross-border truck movements began at 2 on Sunday afternoon.

India had allowed export of goods from Petrapole, the largest land border port with Bangladesh, on June 7. But the West Bengal government was demanding that truck drivers coming from Bangladesh have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, before entering the state with goods. As a result, consignments were halted at land borders "Finally, the West Bengal authority opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries this afternoon as we sent an emergency letter to New Delhi on Friday seeking the central government's intervention," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said. Momen said Bangladesh continued to allow Indian trucks inside its territory through the Petrapole- Benapole land port, "but the West Bengal authority refused to reciprocate" for the past three months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The minister said the denial of West Bengal eventually prompted his office to seek New Delhi's intervention on the issue. Officials at Benapole Port said the West Bengal government debarred entry of Bangladeshi trucks since March 23, while the cross-border trading witnessed a virtual standoff on Wednesday when Bangladesh side also declined Indian trucks entry through the land border as a mark of protest.

Benapole-Petrapole land port accounts for 70 per cent of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Friday also sought intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to resolve the stand-off. The exporters raised serious concerns over halting of consignments at the West Bengal-Bangladesh land border saying if the stalemate continues, it would impact the bilateral trade. Meanwhile, the trade between Bangladesh and India remained unhindered through Akhaura point bordering Tripura. About 60 per cent of exports and imports between the two countries take place through the land routes. India's major export commodities to Bangladesh include raw cotton; cotton yarns, fabrics; iron and steel; petroleum products; auto and vehicle components; spices. While the major items imported by India include ready made garments; vegetable oils; raw jute; jute yarns; inorganic chemicals.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.West, who said in a July...

Motor racing-Norris goes from shocked to speechless with first podium

Lando Norris went from shocked to speechless to over the moon at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated a third place for McLaren and his first Formula One podium.The youngest driver in the race, at 20 years old, ...

Miscreants robbing ATM open fire at cops in UP's Sambhal; constable injured

A constable was injured in a gunfight that broke out between police and miscreants attempting to rob an ATM in the Nakhasa area here on Sunday, officials said. Information was about some miscreants planning to loot an ATM under the Nakhasa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020