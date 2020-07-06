Sage X3 V2020 R2 Released in India to Enable Indian Pharma Companies Enjoy the Benefits of Global Technology Platform

MUMBAI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Software Solutions, Distributor of Sage Group PLC, announces release of Sage's global flagship ERP solution Sage X3 version 2020 R2 in India. New release encompasses true modern architecture and rich features and functionalities to enable manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals, API and Nutraceuticals to reap global opportunities in manufacturing. Sage ERP X3 has features and functionalities addressing needs of modern manufacturing companies in various discrete and process industries with specific focus on Pharmaceuticals, API and Nutraceuticals manufacturing companies in India. Some exciting features useful to manufacturers in these vertical includes Digital Signature management, batch and expiry management, Quality and nonconformance management as well as comprehensive Quality management, Potency tracking and weighing bride integration being common requirements of specialty manufacturers.

Sage X3 also have inbuilt tools for Security and Profile management, detailed Audit log, GDPR compliance, global legislations for major countries of world helping Indian pharma manufacturers meet complex requirements of compliances and extensive documentation process. Sage X3 Highlights for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers • Manufacturing: Manufacturers with complex business requirements with Sage X3 with its advanced accounting, manufacturing, procurement, inventory, distribution and CRM functionality to address specific challenges like formula and potency management, lot traceability, weight calculations, quality assurance, contract management, packaging, supply chain management and order fulfillment.

• Non Conformance Management: The non-conformance functionality easily defines, monitors, and reviews corrective actions. It is now possible to quickly replace, delete and improvise previous versions. • Inventory Management: A single License Plate Number (LPN) can be used to manage and track logistics across the warehouse and gain insights for every stage of product lifecycle.

• Electronic Signatures and Journal Traceability: Unique signature functionality offers enhanced security for sales transactions and journal entries, and improved journal traceability adheres to new audit requirements. "Features like multi-site planning, user-defined workflow, finite capacity scheduling, and data automation will enable pharmaceutical manufacturing companies foster cost reduction and improve customer service," said Jitendra Somani, CEO, Sage Software, which is a distributor of Sage Group products in India.

Sage ERP X3 combines advanced manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, customer relationship management (CRM), and accounting functionality with application features that address the unique and specialized needs of API manufacturers. It offers real-time and comprehensive visibility into each aspect of business process to help companies stay agile and scalable. About Sage Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Sage Software Solutions (P) Ltd. is distributor of Sage Group plc in India. It is a leading ERP software company in India with headquarters in Mumbai and offices and channel partners spread across India. Sage Software Solutions (P) Ltd. has been helping businesses to manage all things including finance, distribution and manufacturing to resources with its robust suite of business software solutions including Sage 300cloud, Sage X3, Sage CRM and Pocket HRMS.

