Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpeakIn, ASDC to launch digital skilling programme for automobile dealers

Tech-enabled open expert network SpeakIn, in association with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), will launch its 'Master Class' programme pan-India on July 14 with an aim to build and upgrade digital skills of automotive dealers and their employees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:44 IST
SpeakIn, ASDC to launch digital skilling programme for automobile dealers

Tech-enabled open expert network SpeakIn, in association with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), will launch its 'Master Class' programme pan-India on July 14 with an aim to build and upgrade digital skills of automotive dealers and their employees. The initiative comes at a time when automakers are getting into digital retailing of vehicles in the wake of social distancing and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Master Class programme is a flagship programme from the SpeakIn content platform. The ten modules are mapped alongside the customer life-cycle as it happens, a release said on Wednesday. Across the board, there are contours of advertising, search engine optimization, building online presence, content and mobile marketing, among others, it added.

"During COVID-19 we launched four courses which have been well received. It started with dealership sales executives then it went up to service technicians and tele-callers. More than 12,000 registration and more than 4,000 people already got certification," ASDC Chairman Nikunj Sanghi said. "When it comes to the economy opening up it is important that we enable the entire dealer sales force in making them first aware of what is important in digital and get the best of the people in the industry to guide them," he added.

COVID-19 has changed the entire game and it appears that we have more digital than a physical relationship with customers, Sanghi said. The aim of the programme is to hear insights of experts on the impending digital transformation journey of the automotive retail business and the advantages, opportunities and possible challenges the sector can foresee, SpeakIn Managing Partner Deepshikha Kumar said.

Through the program, SpeakIn will be looking at building digital competence within the dealership which can add and aid the existing brick and mortar on ground sale. The programme is spread over three weeks and SpeakIn industry experts will align with the theoretical part of the entire module, she added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...

Pune district adds record 1,618 COVID-19 cases; 25 more die

Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll reached 9...

Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with the coronavirus, on Wednesday defended his governments handling of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Brazilians and touted his use of a contentious anti-malaria drug. ...

Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament and their participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At an hour-long meeting with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020