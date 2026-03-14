Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Release: A Victory for Ladakh's Activism

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been released from Jodhpur Central Jail after nearly six months, following the revocation of his detention under the National Security Act. His release is seen as a victory by Ladakh influential groups advocating for the region's statehood and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:22 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Release: A Victory for Ladakh's Activism
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday, as the Union Government rescinded his detention under the National Security Act. This decision has been widely welcomed by political parties and activist groups in Ladakh, who continue to push for the region's statehood and constitutional safeguarding.

Sonam Wangchuk, 59, spent nearly half of his prescribed detention under the NSA, after being detained following violent protests in Leh last September. His release, endorsed by the central government, aims to establish an environment primed for constructive dialogue while preserving peace and trust across Ladakh.

The release has energized campaigns by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, organizations leading the charge for Ladakh's political autonomy. Their demands include the release of other detained activists and initiation of sincere negotiations with stakeholders to secure a stable future for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026