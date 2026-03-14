Sonam Wangchuk's Release: A Victory for Ladakh's Activism

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday, as the Union Government rescinded his detention under the National Security Act. This decision has been widely welcomed by political parties and activist groups in Ladakh, who continue to push for the region's statehood and constitutional safeguarding.

Sonam Wangchuk, 59, spent nearly half of his prescribed detention under the NSA, after being detained following violent protests in Leh last September. His release, endorsed by the central government, aims to establish an environment primed for constructive dialogue while preserving peace and trust across Ladakh.

The release has energized campaigns by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, organizations leading the charge for Ladakh's political autonomy. Their demands include the release of other detained activists and initiation of sincere negotiations with stakeholders to secure a stable future for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)