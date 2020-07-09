NVIDIA inks pact with IIT Hyderabad for AI Technology Centre

Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI): Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad is collaborating with NVIDIA, a multinational technology company, to establish India's first 'NVIDIA AI Technology Centre' (NVAITC) to accelerate research on Artificial Intelligence and its commercial adoption. IIT - Hyderabad already houses two NVIDIA DGX-1TM systems and an NVIDIA DGX-2TM system dedicated to research being undertaken at the institute, a press release from the engineering institute said on Thursday.

The NVAITC will accelerate research for the 220 faculty at IIT Hyderabad, which is already among India's foremost research institutions in just over a decade into its inception. This collaboration between IIT Hyderabad and NVIDIA will focus on advancing AI research in the areas of agriculture and smart cities besides language understanding.

The projects that would be taken up include increasing crop yield using AI algorithms and applying AI-based solutions to support safer transportation systems and better ways of managing traffic, among others, the release said. "As an IIT with a strong fundamental and technological research focus, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad is very happy to join NVIDIA's NVAITC programme," B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad said.

"This combination of NVIDIA's leading-edge technology for AI Compute and some of the finest minds in the country from IIT Hyderabad will bring synergy to help find solutions to uniquely Indian challenges, be it enhancing crop yield or safer cities. This will build on the strong AI capabilities IIT Hyderabad has built, including the country's first B.Tech in AI programme," he added. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for NVIDIA South Asia, said, "NVIDIA is powering the AI revolution across research facilities everywhere. Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad will accelerate AI research and help create innovative solutions to real-world challenges." The NVAITC represents another step in NVIDIA's collaborations within Telangana. The State government recently announced 2020 as the Year of AI' with an aim to establish Hyderabad among the top 25 global AI innovation hubs. NVIDIA is already a partner to the state government in this endeavour.