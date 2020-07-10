Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to lose Rs 50,000 cr in forex if solar developers given exemption from customs duty on Chinese imports: AISIA

But at the same time, it will have to also address the challenges which the domestic manufacturers are facing currently due to lack of clarity on policy front and delay in implementation of duties, amongst others," AISIA Chairman Hitesh Doshi said. He noted that there are nearly 25 GW of contracts which have been awarded for which the government has allowed developers to avail the pass through benefits which will exempt imports from China from the duty.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:54 IST
India to lose Rs 50,000 cr in forex if solar developers given exemption from customs duty on Chinese imports: AISIA

India will lose nearly Rs 50,000 crore in foreign exchange if solar developers are given exemption from basic customs duty on Chinese imports, the All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) has said. On July 1, Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh had said that Chinese imports for public solar projects will be exempted from duty if power purchase agreements are signed before implementation of duty, which is proposed from August 1 this year.

With safeguard duty scheduled to end on July 31, the government has proposed to impose a 20-25 per cent basic customs duty on solar modules and around 15 per cent on cells, that will gradually go up to 40 per cent for both. "We are happy that the government is taking measures to promote domestic manufacturing. But at the same time, it will have to also address the challenges which the domestic manufacturers are facing currently due to lack of clarity on policy front and delay in implementation of duties, amongst others," AISIA Chairman Hitesh Doshi said.

He noted that there are nearly 25 GW of contracts which have been awarded for which the government has allowed developers to avail the pass through benefits which will exempt imports from China from the duty. "The government's decision on the "pass through" clause will adversely impact domestic manufacturers as they will have no orders for the next 2-3 years. Already the COVID crisis has affected the manufacturers and this will add to our woes," Doshi added.

India imports nearly 85-90 per cent of modules from China among other components. According to Vikram Solar CEO Saibaba Vutukuri, India can save USD 18 billion of forex outflow by investing USD 4-5 billion in solar manufacturing, considering the government's plans to add large capacities of solar energy in the country.

"The government is not going to lose any revenue if they give a pass through to domestic manufacturers. If developers get pass through benefit for purchasing components from domestic manufacturing, then we will be able to add capacities," he added. Doshi further noted that in the absence of the support from the government, not only will expansion capacities fail to take off, the existing domestic solar manufacturing industry will also come to a standstill and cease to exist with more and more companies becoming bankrupt.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gangster from UP held in MP's Shahdol district

Mohammad Akthar alias Balam, alleged associate of Uttar Pradesh-based gangster Ateeq Ahmed, was arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, the police said on Friday. Balam, known as a sharp-shooter, was arrested from a house in Sohagpur ...

Immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC ordered

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center JPNATC. The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-1...

Baseball-MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps pre...

WRAPUP 2-Fed policymakers worry growth plateauing, pledge more support

A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020