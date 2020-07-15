Vega Launches SÉRY, a New Age Make-up Brand, into the Cosmetics Segment

Part of the group that owns the successful brand VEGA, SÉRY enters the market with an easy-to-use, stick format make-up range New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Vega, one of the leading personal care appliances and beauty accessory brands in India, is proud to announce the launch of SÉRY Cosmetics in India. This innovative makeup brand launched its products through E-commerce channels including its own website. The products follow a stick design form that is extremely easy to use and helps in applying the right amount of make-up. SÉRY is the perfect style partner for all the fashion-conscious and free-spirited women to showcase different facets of their versatile personality.

On SÉRY’s launch, Sandeep Jain, Promoter of SÉRY, on sparking the occasion said, “We are delighted to introduce SÉRY and excited about presenting an exclusive make-up range for our Indian consumers. The brand includes a range of Lip, Eyes and Face products with formulations enriched with natural ingredients. The core aim of the brand is easing make-up application on-the-move. It comes in a stick format that is convenient, and ready to use. SÉRY is crafted for the women who believe in keeping up with the hustle, in style. The purpose of SÉRY is to create a line of products that capture the essence of today's women. Whether it’s getting glam at home, feeling confident at work, or making heads turn, SÉRY is here to bring out the best in you!” The products are curated and formulated with meticulous research and are enriched with natural ingredients such as Red Raspberries, Vitamin E, and Castor Oil. Customers can buy some of the brand’s signature products such as, 'Capture D' Matte Lasting Lip Color', 'Fix 'N' Click Foundation Stick', and ‘Xpress Lash Volumising Mascara’ from their website or Amazon India. One of the brand’s revolutionary products, 'Pout 'N' Shine Lip Tint' is an amalgamation of tempting flavors and natural ingredients which the consumers will love! The products are researched and formulated in Italy and are manufactured in India. SÉRY is for the trendsetting women who are versatile and audacious. So, whether you like a smoky eye, a bold lip, or soft pink cheeks, SÉRY aims to make you ready for just the look you desire.

SÉRY has roped in the popular Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur as the brand ambassador. As part of this association, Amyra will feature in the latest launch campaign video. Speaking about her association with the brand, Amyra said, “I love the idea of a stick format, svelte design, and makeup range. I am extremely delighted to be the face of SÉRY, a brand that syncs with my on-the-move persona." Check out SÉRY’s range of innovative range of products at www.instagram.com/serycosmetics or their website www.serycosmetics.com. Image 1: SÉRY Product Shot Image 2: Amyra Dastur PWR PWR