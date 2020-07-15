Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vega Launches SÉRY, a New Age Make-up Brand, into the Cosmetics Segment

Speaking about her association with the brand, Amyra said, “I love the idea of a stick format, svelte design, and makeup range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:38 IST
Vega Launches SÉRY, a New Age Make-up Brand, into the Cosmetics Segment

Part of the group that owns the successful brand VEGA, SÉRY enters the market with an easy-to-use, stick format make-up range New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Vega, one of the leading personal care appliances and beauty accessory brands in India, is proud to announce the launch of SÉRY Cosmetics in India. This innovative makeup brand launched its products through E-commerce channels including its own website. The products follow a stick design form that is extremely easy to use and helps in applying the right amount of make-up. SÉRY is the perfect style partner for all the fashion-conscious and free-spirited women to showcase different facets of their versatile personality.

On SÉRY’s launch, Sandeep Jain, Promoter of SÉRY, on sparking the occasion said, “We are delighted to introduce SÉRY and excited about presenting an exclusive make-up range for our Indian consumers. The brand includes a range of Lip, Eyes and Face products with formulations enriched with natural ingredients. The core aim of the brand is easing make-up application on-the-move. It comes in a stick format that is convenient, and ready to use. SÉRY is crafted for the women who believe in keeping up with the hustle, in style. The purpose of SÉRY is to create a line of products that capture the essence of today's women. Whether it’s getting glam at home, feeling confident at work, or making heads turn, SÉRY is here to bring out the best in you!” The products are curated and formulated with meticulous research and are enriched with natural ingredients such as Red Raspberries, Vitamin E, and Castor Oil. Customers can buy some of the brand’s signature products such as, 'Capture D' Matte Lasting Lip Color', 'Fix 'N' Click Foundation Stick', and ‘Xpress Lash Volumising Mascara’ from their website or Amazon India. One of the brand’s revolutionary products, 'Pout 'N' Shine Lip Tint' is an amalgamation of tempting flavors and natural ingredients which the consumers will love! The products are researched and formulated in Italy and are manufactured in India. SÉRY is for the trendsetting women who are versatile and audacious. So, whether you like a smoky eye, a bold lip, or soft pink cheeks, SÉRY aims to make you ready for just the look you desire.

SÉRY has roped in the popular Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur as the brand ambassador. As part of this association, Amyra will feature in the latest launch campaign video. Speaking about her association with the brand, Amyra said, “I love the idea of a stick format, svelte design, and makeup range. I am extremely delighted to be the face of SÉRY, a brand that syncs with my on-the-move persona." Check out SÉRY’s range of innovative range of products at www.instagram.com/serycosmetics or their website www.serycosmetics.com. Image 1: SÉRY Product Shot Image 2: Amyra Dastur PWR PWR

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM urges Centre to ease lockdown restrictions to promote tourism

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday made out a strong case that the Centre should ease the COVID-19 lockdown curbs and allow resumption of tourism activities in the Union Territory to boost the revenue. Addressing reporter...

Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast

Actor-host Nick Cannon was fired by media giant ViacomCBS after he was called out for a conversation on his podcast which was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. The June 30 episode of Cannons Class, which was brought to not...

Mandaviya asks officials to draw strategy to turn Vallarpadam terminal into transshipment hub

To actualise the vision of turning the Vallarpadam terminal at Cochin Port into a transshipment hub, Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked officials to chalk out a strategy in this regard. The directions were given by...

Rajasthan political crisis: Satish Punia meets senior BJP leaders

In the midst of ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, State Bhartiya Janta Party BJP President Satish Punia on Wednesday met senior party leaders. Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020