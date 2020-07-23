Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBM Bank to launch co-branded RuPay credit card for small businesses

SBM Bank on Thursday said it has joined hands with fintech firms EnKash and YAP to launch co-branded business credit on RuPay network for small businesses and startups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:28 IST
SBM Bank to launch co-branded RuPay credit card for small businesses

SBM Bank on Thursday said it has joined hands with fintech firms EnKash and YAP to launch co-branded business credit on RuPay network for small businesses and startups. SBM Bank India, EnKash, YAP and RuPay joined hands to launch India's most comprehensive business credit card - SBM EnKash RuPay Business Card, SBM Bank said in a release.

The corporate credit card will utilise the RuPay network and will be available upon immediate issuance through digital and paperless on-boarding for SMEs, MSMEs and startups at any SBM Bank touch point. The card is designed to streamline business expenditure and finances, it said.

It will provide an expense tracking and a 30-day credit period on business purchases, bill payments, travel expenses, automated GST, rental payments, payments to suppliers, online purchase of software, cloud bills payments, utility bills payments, and online purchase of inventories, among others. "While the small and medium businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, liquidity and access to funds remain their biggest concerns. Being a young bank, we have always introduced solutions that can address key issues for the segment, otherwise left untouched by the traditional banks," said Neeraj Sinha, Head – Retail and Consumer Banking, SBM Bank India.

EnKash founder Yadvendra Tyagi said as a B2B Fintech player the association along with RuPay is a step closer to create value in the corporate credit card ecosystem in India. Apart from providing the ultimate shopping experience to retail customers with RuPay debit, credit and prepaid versions, RuPay is in the journey of providing a seamless corporate payments experience to businesses, said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

"This SBM EnKash RuPay Business card will assist small business to perform multiple business tasks with ease like paying GST, travel expenses, payments to suppliers and more," she added. Madhusudanan - Co-founder YAP, the company providing the application programme interface (API) platform - said the timing of the launch is opportune as more SMEs look to digitise their businesses.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC terms vacancies in NGT as "appalling", directs govt to notify in 6 months

The Supreme Court Thursday termed as appalling situation on the vacancy in the National Green Tribunal and directed the government to notify all the existing vacancies at one go in the next six months. &#160; A three-judge bench comprising...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday that it had no option but to accept an IMF deal to help it out of a dire financial crisis and that Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wres...

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their own time in the White House in a new video depicting their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began. Snippets offered...

On CCP's founding anniversary, Tibetan protesters unfurl anti-China banner

A group of Tibetan protesters hung up a banner in Dharamshala on Thursday denouncing the Chinese Communist Party CCP on its 99th founding anniversary. The Students for Free Tibet STF activists hung a 50 feet x 30 feet protest banner on Temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020