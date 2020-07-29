Uber, Bajaj partner to install safety partitions in one lakh autos

Uber, Bajaj partner to install safety partitions in one lakh autosPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:53 IST
Uber and Bajaj on Wednesday announced they're partnering to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat in one lakh autos for restricting contact and to facilitate social distancing between drivers and riders
Safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitizers and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to one lakh autorickshaw drivers across 20 cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Madurai, a Uber statement said.
