Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling rises as dollar weakens, approaching pre-COVID levels

Sterling benefited on Wednesday as the dollar weakened over concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but was flat against the euro. The pound rose to a five-month high of $1.2995, close to its pre-coronavirus levels, before settling at $1.2965, up 0.3% on the day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:50 IST
Sterling rises as dollar weakens, approaching pre-COVID levels
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling benefited on Wednesday as the dollar weakened over concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but was flat against the euro.

The pound rose to a five-month high of $1.2995, close to its pre-coronavirus levels, before settling at $1.2965, up 0.3% on the day. It was down 0.2% versus the euro at 90.80 pence. Overnight implied volatility gauges in sterling/dollar rose to a month-and-a-half high of nearly 11, suggesting traders were prepared for some price turbulence.

Speculative funds were still short the British currency, the latest CFTC data showed, but the positions were not as strong as they were at the beginning of June. One reason for the pound's gains may have been that money managers were rebalancing their currency exposures after equities fell in Britain in July, said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. He noted that "hedge funds were particularly active buyers of sterling".

Others said the moves were most likely caused by a broad weakening in the U.S. dollar. "It's all about growth, and growth expectations in Europe have started to outperform the U.S. I don't see that really changing unless there's a big second wave in Europe," said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura.

"You've got fiscal solidarity from the Europeans, you've got a fiscal stimulus from the Germans, you've got better mobility statistics in Europe. It's all set up for a pretty good 2021 for Europe versus the U.S.," he said. "I can see $1.30 being broken." In addition, Britain said on Wednesday that it had signed a supply deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Some analysts believe, however, that the surge in sterling may be just a blip, forecasting weakness by the year-end, when Brexit uncertainty may build up again as the transition period comes to an end. "The fortunes of the pound will increasingly be driven by the monetary policy stance, the ability of the economy to rebound from the global pandemic, and Brexit negotiations, which are effectively stuck in the mud," said Kamal Sharma, currency analyst at Bank of America, in a note to clients.

"These form the pillars of our structurally bearish view and we take this opportunity to flag GBP/CHF as the preferred expression of that view," he wrote. Sterling was last trading up 0.3% at 1.1907 Swiss francs.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

rajasthan cabinet drafts another proposal, seeks assembly session on Aug 14

The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, saying a session should be called on August 14. Government sources argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on ...

Woman, four others held for death of judge, his son in MP

Police have arrested five persons, including a woman, in connection with the death of a district judge and his son, who had allegedly consumed poison -laced chapatis, a senior official said on Wednesday. A tantrik occultist, who is also wan...

IFA ready to host both I-League and second division

The Indian Football Association is prepared to host both the first and second division I-League tournaments, secretary of West Bengal footballs governing body Joydeep Mukherjee said on Wednesday. The All India Football Federation AIFF has a...

Trump defends use of virus aid bill to fund new FBI office near his hotel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his push to use a coronavirus relief package to fund a new FBI headquarters near his Washington hotel despite opposition from fellow Republicans, citing his background as a real estate devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020