Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling erases gains as lockdown concerns weigh; cbank eyed

Sterling edged lower on Tuesday erasing earlier gains as the U.S. dollar moved briefly higher, while fears of a second wave of virus infections and a Bank of England policy meeting later this week capped the pound's advance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:48 IST
Sterling erases gains as lockdown concerns weigh; cbank eyed

Sterling edged lower on Tuesday erasing earlier gains as the U.S. dollar moved briefly higher, while fears of a second wave of virus infections and a Bank of England policy meeting later this week capped the pound's advance. The move lower reversed a trend earlier in the session where the pound had been advancing towards a five-month high hit last week versus the dollar.

Sterling fell 0.27% to $1.3043 against the dollar and rose 0.13% against the euro to 90.10pence. The pound's recovery has been impressive in the past few weeks. It registered its biggest monthly rise in more than a decade in July even though prospects of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations with Europe before a December deadline remain elusive.

"I believe that the key point to consider is that sterling has had a big rally over the past few days," said Francesco Pesole at ING. "The trigger might be the virus situation in the UK that is looking once again quite worrying in the sense that we are hearing about the possibility of the UK government reimposing economic restrictions. The economic outlook for the UK is already quite grave and this would naturally add to that."

A second wave of the pandemic could be twice as bad as the initial outbreak in Britain, a new study claimed on Tuesday. Short positions in the pound have reduced recently as sentiment has improved and traders shifted their negative outlook to the U.S. dollar, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

But the pound faces headwinds from domestic factors as well as global forces. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates.

"I think it's more a case of the dollar giving back some of the gains we've seen over the last couple of trading sessions," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London. "That downward pressure on the dollar is resuming partly because of the (Federal Reserve Bank's) response to the coronavirus."

Signs that dollar weakness have been the major driver of pound gains can be seen from the performance of the British currency versus the euro and the Japanese yen. While it has strengthened nearly 15% versus the U.S. currency since the March lows, it has risen less than 6% against the euro and less than 12% versus the yen in the same period.

In the United States, Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators are in talks on a new coronavirus relief bill after a deadline was missed on Friday to extend enhanced unemployment payments during the pandemic. Any delay in unveiling more stimulus measures would fuel another round of selling in risky assets and drag the pound lower.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's policy meeting on Thursday where money markets are already pricing in the prospects of negative interest rates by early next year.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to keep backing Venezuela's Guaido after December election, envoy says

The Trump administration will maintain support for opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuelas legitimate president and expects dozens of other countries to continue recognizing him following Dec. 6 legislative elections that opposition par...

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress...

Jakhar to seek action against Cong MPs Partap Bajwa, Dullo; Bajwa hits back

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said he will write to party president Sonia Gandhi to seek strict action against the brazen indiscipline of the two Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who have attacked...

India slams Pakistan; Dismisses its 'so-called new political map' as exercise in 'political absurdity'

Eds Updating, combining related stories New DelhiIslamabad, Aug 4 PTI&#160; India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unveiling a so-called new political map which claimed Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, asserting t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020